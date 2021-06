Alabama wants more national championships, same goes for their head coach Nick Saban. That's why the Crimson Tide have agreed to a three-year contract extension with the legendary head coach. The deal runs through the 2029 season. Bama says the extension includes more than $8 million dollars in base salary and a talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts. Saban just led the Tide to another national championship, giving him 7 overall which is the most in FBS history. He won 6 during his time in Tuscaloosa.