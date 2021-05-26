Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Game Guide: MNUFC at Real Salt Lake

By Tyson Hill
mnufc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast: WUCW, Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.) No matter how you cut it, this is likely to be somewhat of an odd duck game for Minnesota United. Following four tough losses in a row to start the season, MNUFC found a bit of mojo in their last two to secure back-to-back 1-0 wins at home. Now they find themselves hitting the road to Utah after a bye week and just before a three-week international break. They have two new marquee attacking options in forward Adrien Hunou and winger Franco Fragpane to incorporate into the flow, but they’re also gauging the return of defender Bakaye Dibassy from injury and the question of whether to push midfielder Emanuel Reynoso — who’s been nursing a leg injury recently — when he could benefit from a good stretch of rest. While we’re at it, toss playing at altitude and the lingering bitter taste of defeat at RSL’s hands in the home opener and it seems like just about anything could happen in this game and it wouldn’t be surprising. With Vancouver on a bye and a struggling Austin FC heading to the conference-leading Sounders, even a point could help the Loons climb up the table a bit and closer to the playoff line.

www.mnufc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mojo
Person
Adrien Hunou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Mnufc#Salt#Minnesota United#Mnufc#Wucw#Bally Sports North#Skor North#Rsl#Loons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Returns To Pitch Against Temporary Visitors This Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The battle of Rio Tinto Stadium will be determined this Friday evening when Real Salt Lake hosts a visiting Vancouver Whitecaps squad in the return to MLS following the FIFA International break. Battle Of The RioT. Vancouver has been in town since the beginning of...
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Welcomes Vancouver Whitecaps FC in First-Ever Utah Derby

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday, June 17, 2021) – Real Salt Lake returns home to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. MT. During the match both teams, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, will honor and celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the legal end of enslavement in the United States.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Inks Zack Farnsworth to Homegrown Contract

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday, June 17, 2021) – Real Salt Lake announced the signing of defender Zack Farnsworth from the Real Salt Lake Academy to a four-year MLS Homegrown contract guaranteed through the year 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026, making him the 27th Homegrown Player in Club history. “Zack...
MLStelecomasia.net

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver: Victory for the home side

Real Salt Lake and Vancouver will play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. Let us tell you how the opponents are doing and advise you on what to bet. Real Salt Lake are performing well for a mid-table side. Two wins, three draws and a defeat are quite good. It should be noted that the three draws were obtained in their last matches, 0-0 with Nashville, 2-2 with Dallas and 1-1 with Minnesota. The team is in eighth place in the West table with nine points, literally one step away from the play-off zone.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Homegrown Factory Continues to Grow and Improve

Last month, eight past and present Real Salt Lake Academy members took the pitch for the Real Monarchs in their USL Championship match against LA Galaxy II. Among them was 16-year-old defender Jaziel Orozco. As the season has progressed, the number has only continued to grow as additional academy alumni...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake returns to league play hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps

After what felt like a year-long FIFA break, Real Salt Lake is back in action at home against their temporary stadium-mates Vancouver Whitecaps. While Bobby Wood arrived in Salt Lake a couple weeks ago, it’s unknown whether he’ll be available on the field for tonight. RSL doesn’t have anyone listed on the injury report, so Freddy Juarez should have a full squad to choose from.
Sportschatsports.com

Late goals lift Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 win over Vancouver

Real Salt Lake, with the help of late stoppage time heroics from Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach, earned all three points in an exciting 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. RSL came out swinging, creating some decent chances early in the game as Andrew Brody started a couple fantastic team build-ups that led to solid shots from the likes of Rubio Rubin. They logged four total shots — three on frame — within the first 25 minutes of the game, keeping the Whitecaps on their back foot.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Stoppage time double sees Real Salt Lake sneak past Vancouver

SANDY, UTAH – After a long and emotional international break for both the United States and Canada, the MLS kicked off again on Friday night. Sandy Utah, the home of both Real Salt Lake and (temporarily) Vancouver Whitecaps, welcomed fans to watch this “mi casa es su casa” fixture. Vancouver were eager to get back on track, registering just one win in their previous seven games after what seemed like a bright start to the campaign. RSL were also looking to pick up the full three points, suffering three consecutive ties to lower opposition.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Faces Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, June 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake takes to the road for a midweek matchup with Major League Soccer’s first-place Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast locally on KMYU and via stream on the...
MLSkslsports.com

Bobby Wood Listed On The Bench As Potential Real Salt Lake Debut Looms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake manager Freddy Juarez has opted to place Bobby Wood on the bench, marking the first time the U.S. international has made the gameday 18-player roster for RSL. Wood, 28, arrived in Salt Lake City two and a half weeks ago during the...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake drops 2-1 result in Seattle

Real Salt Lake, despite equalizing from a second-half deficit, ultimately dropped all three points in Seattle thanks to a penalty from Raul Ruidiaz in the 88th minute. Tonight also marked the MLS debut of Bobby Wood as he came off the bench midway through the second half. The first half...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 to improve to 7-0-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Scouting Report: Real Salt Lake in the Emerald City

Well, last week was crazy, and no scouting report. Sorry about that, and we’re back on track. So, besides the fact that Real Salt Lake got a very needed win (and CAPTAIN Damir came through again...) Seattle is going to be a new test. Some might say playing against those new Seattle kits is a challenge in and of itself... but, I digress.
MLSlosangelesherald.com

Dynamo, Real Salt Lake try to regain winning ways

The Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake will both try to plug leaky defenses when they square off on Saturday in Sandy, Utah. Houston (3-3-4, 13 points) is coming off consecutive draws. The Dynamo earned a road point with a 1-1 result against Los Angeles FC last Saturday. Then, Houston played to a 2-2 stalemate at home against Portland on Wednesday.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Returns Home to Host Houston Dynamo FC

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, June 25, 2021) – Real Salt Lake returns to Rio Tinto Stadium to host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast locally on KMYU and via stream on the KSL TV app. ESPN 700 will carry the English radio broadcast and Spanish-speaking fans can tune in on KBMG Latino 106.3, La Gran D 102.3 and KTUB 1600.