Game Guide: MNUFC at Real Salt Lake

Broadcast: WUCW, Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.) No matter how you cut it, this is likely to be somewhat of an odd duck game for Minnesota United. Following four tough losses in a row to start the season, MNUFC found a bit of mojo in their last two to secure back-to-back 1-0 wins at home. Now they find themselves hitting the road to Utah after a bye week and just before a three-week international break. They have two new marquee attacking options in forward Adrien Hunou and winger Franco Fragpane to incorporate into the flow, but they’re also gauging the return of defender Bakaye Dibassy from injury and the question of whether to push midfielder Emanuel Reynoso — who’s been nursing a leg injury recently — when he could benefit from a good stretch of rest. While we’re at it, toss playing at altitude and the lingering bitter taste of defeat at RSL’s hands in the home opener and it seems like just about anything could happen in this game and it wouldn’t be surprising. With Vancouver on a bye and a struggling Austin FC heading to the conference-leading Sounders, even a point could help the Loons climb up the table a bit and closer to the playoff line.