‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

Disney+ announced today that they will premiere all episodes of Behind the Attraction on July 16. The original series, narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), looks to give viewers a peek ‘behind the curtain’ of Disney Parks and Resorts’ most beloved attractions and destinations. While rides including Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain and it’s a small world will each get their own episode, the other four are dedicated to the iconic Disneyland Hotel, the Hall of Presidents attraction, and the castles at Disney’s parks, along with their unique system of trains, trams and monorails.