Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Community Services is pleased to announce an extremely generous donation

Lehigh Community Services Food Pantry and Achieva Credit Union. The Board of Directors of Lehigh Community Services is pleased to announce an extremely generous donation of more than $18,000 to our organization from Achieva Credit Union Lee County. Laurie Jerriey, of Achieva Credit Union, found out about a quality program...

Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Kiwanis Club of Lehigh to award 27 scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Lehigh Acres will award 27 scholarships for a total of $76,652 to Lehigh Acres students at an Awards Banquet to be held on June 25. Two awards will be awarded to Riverdale High School students, four to Lehigh Senior High School students, and 15 to East Lee County High School students. Six awards, for a total of $17,852, go to renewed scholarships so students can continue their college education.
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Water Safety Day

Water Safety Day at the Lehigh Acres Community Pool today! @safekidsswfla and the Lehigh Acres Rotary joined Lehigh Acres Fire Department to discuss water safety with families throughout the afternoon. Over 50 kids took the @poolsafely water safety pledge, promising to be safe swimmers.
Lee County, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman visits LA-MSID

The District was thrilled to welcome Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman to LA-MSID last week! Commissioner Hamman was welcomed by LA-MSID Commissioner Katy Hoover, District Manager Dave Lindsay, and Assistant District Manager Mike Cook. They reviewed maps of the district before heading out to see the West Marsh Preserve project,...
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Community members protest idea of merging FMPD, LCSO

Protesters gathered outside Fort Myers City Hall Monday to demand Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office remain separate entities. This comes after a council member suggested they merge into one, as Police Chief Derrick Diggs is in line for a new job. Several people told us they...
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Florida StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

The School District of Lee County, Florida Seeking Interim Superintendent of Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. “Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume,” said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. “An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent.” The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master’s degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county’s largest employers.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Bonita Springs, FLfloridaweekly.com

Preferred Travel hosting blood drive in Bonita Springs

Preferred Travel is asking individuals to spend a few minutes and save a life by donating blood on Monday, May 17. The travel agency will host the Lee Health Blood Mobile in the parking lot of their new Bonita Springs office located at 3960 Via Del Rey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Newspaper boxes empty & littering Lee County streets

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Newspaper and magazine boxes were once a big part of the local landscape, but now they are empty and littering city streets. The once prominent fixtures of the community now haunt busy streets. They were once filled with publications including information and salacious headlines. Now residents...
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Injured osprey rescued in Bokeelia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies rescued an injured Osprey in Bokeelia. Two deputies were directed just west of Captain Cons in Bokeela about the distressed osprey. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to find the disabled osprey with an injured wing. The Osprey was on rocks next to the water.