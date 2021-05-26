Cancel
NYMEX Oil Futures Gain Slightly on Bullish Inventory Data

By Liubov Georges
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Erasing overnight losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange edged higher in reaction to weekly inventory data from the Energy Information Administration released at midmorning which showed total commercial crude and refined products stocks declined by a larger-than-expected 7.7 million barrels (bbl) during the week ended May 21 as refiners hiked throughputs to meet growing demand for gasoline and diesel fuels.

