How A Packet Of Restaurant Crayons Started An Organization To Help Underfunded Schools

We’ve all gone to restaurants and yearned for our kid to let us finish our meal while it’s still hot. We anticipate the arrival of the infamous coloring sheet and crayons as we hold onto a hope that it will keep them busy. Have you ever thought about what happens when your kid leaves the crayons at the table, gripping their macaroni-stained coloring sheet as you leave the restaurant? Where do all those crayons go? That’s exactly what Founder and President Sheila Morovati of Crayon Collection thought after sharing a meal with her then three-year-old daughter. These crayons can be put to better use, she thought.