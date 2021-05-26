Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

How A Packet Of Restaurant Crayons Started An Organization To Help Underfunded Schools

By Nikkya Hargrove
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all gone to restaurants and yearned for our kid to let us finish our meal while it’s still hot. We anticipate the arrival of the infamous coloring sheet and crayons as we hold onto a hope that it will keep them busy. Have you ever thought about what happens when your kid leaves the crayons at the table, gripping their macaroni-stained coloring sheet as you leave the restaurant? Where do all those crayons go? That’s exactly what Founder and President Sheila Morovati of Crayon Collection thought after sharing a meal with her then three-year-old daughter. These crayons can be put to better use, she thought.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#School Supplies#Food Drink#Charity#Education And Schools#Community Schools#School Education#Area Schools#School Curriculum#Npr#The Crayon Collection#Crayon Collection#Color Kindness#Restaurant Crayons#Unused Crayons#Underfunded Schools#School Funding#School Districts#Art Education#After School Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Charities
Related
Advocacyfb101.com

Get help and stay open with Restaurant Revitalization Fund

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden in 2021, has established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), a $28.6 billion grant program administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) “to aid restaurants struggling with the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic mandated shutdowns and reduced capacity restrictions.” AG FinTax is opening up its services to small business restaurants and food and beverage service business owners who need help when applying for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. This financial services company is fully prepared to remotely and securely work with small businesses on this complicated and lengthy application process.
RestaurantsWCAX

How will restaurants recover post pandemic?

Will Vermont bars close later now that curfew is lifted?. Bars in Vermont can now stay open past ten for the first time in months. The NAACP is continuing its series of panel discussions that give Black people space to share their experiences. Morning weather webcast. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Local school raises money for veterans' organization

Patton High School students are helping raise money for a veterans’ organization by creating Memorial Day poppies. Visual arts and engineering students of Patton High School collaborated to create poppy flowers to sell and raise money for Fairways for Warriors, an organization that assists combat veterans. Robin Bias, a visual...
Educationthekatynews.com

Here’s How to Organize Enjoyable Programs for Children After School

Schools for children are not only about studies; they are also about socializing with their classmates, following a schedule, learning to maintain discipline, and dealing with everyday social situations associated with school. Such a scheduled routine can become monotonous, and if we know anything about kids, they absolutely hate feeling bored. However, It might not be easy to organize fun activities during normal class hours because of the academic commitments that need to be completed. This is where you can utilize innovative after-school program ideas to bring the kids together for enjoyment.
Educationthesunpapers.com

Eastern teacher organizes Start Healing Together

The loss of a pregnancy can be an isolating experience for a family. People don’t always know what to say, or how to help. Start Healing Together is trying to change that. Eastern Regional High School teacher and Washington Township resident Jackie Mancinelli attended a workshop in February presented by Jim Boice and representatives of the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA). It focused on supporting members who experience miscarriages and stillbirths. After having lost two pregnancies, Mancinelli attended the workshop to find out the basics, but left learning so much more. It was the first time she heard that grieving parents have the right to bereavement days in cases of prenatal deaths, and how common they are.
RestaurantsWLKY.com

Good Samaritans helping restaurants during the pandemic

One of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic was the service industry. Across the country, Good Samaritans have been stepping up and supporting their local restaurants in any way they can. Here are a few stories of patrons that are making a difference in their communities, one tip...
Columbus Junction, IAMuscatine Journal

Tyson contributes $25,000 to help local organizations

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods is giving back to the region. On Wednesday, Tyson Foods issued a press release saying that since October 2020, the plants in Columbus Junction and Joslin, Ill. had committed to donating $25,000 and more than 6,000 pounds of protein to benefit the Quad-City region. The...
Kidsgoodmenproject.com

How Schools Can Help Kids Heal After the Pandemic’s Uncertainty

Kai Humphrey, 9, has been learning from home for more than a year. He badly misses his Washington, D.C., elementary school, along with his friends and the bustle of the classroom. “I will be the first person ever to have every single person in the world as my friend,” he...
Environmentkmrskkok.com

BeMobile Donation Partner for Crayon Initiative

The Crayon Initiative runs the entire month of June and is designed to reduce the waxy sludge from millions of pounds of discarded crayons that clogs landfills every year. The Initiative recycles and re-manufactures the discarded crayons into new free crayons for kids in children’s hospitals across the U.S. BeMobile is a donation partner for this cause. Crayons can be dropped off at any BeMobile store. Check bemobile.com for locations.
Charitiescbs19news

Grant funding to help area organizations

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area organizations have gotten grant funding thanks to the people who belong to a local electric cooperative. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says more than 27,000 of its member-owners gave the money that has now been awarded to area organizations. The total funding that has been awarded is more than $72,600.
HealthClickOnDetroit.com

The technology that’s helping organizations track vaccinations

Places like summer camps and colleges are requiring those attending to get vaccinated against COVID. Technology companies are stepping in to help those organizations track vaccinations. Colleges across Michigan are requiring students to get vaccinated before the fall semester starts. Oakland University was the first college in Michigan to require...
Charitiestopwirenews.com

Lend a Helping Hand with the Feed the Children Organization

Now more than ever, individuals should consider giving back to their communities and helping others. Lending a hand to a neighbor shows that the world can unify and boost morale through offerings of love. COVID-19 has been hard on everybody and has raised awareness about the hunger that many families face during these times of economic hardship. Although the world is beginning to come to a new type of normal, plenty of children are still going without food regularly. Feed the Children is an organization that helps provide hope and resources for those without life’s essentials.
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

Houston school discipline during pandemic remains unequal, harder on Black students

Even in a school year derailed by a pandemic, Black students were disciplined at higher rates than white students across the country. Using statewide discipline data from the 2019/2020 school year, Word in Black analyzed which students in California, Georgia, Maryland, Texas and Washington state were facing higher rates of suspensions and expulsions.
EducationThe Post and Courier

Smaller class sizes solves multiple problems

What do you think of all the federal Covid money that is going to be coming to the school districts? How should it be spent? What concerns do teachers have about it?. The perpetual concern of teachers is that public funds will be used for public boondoggles rather than public education.
Richmond, VAcbs19news

New initiative to help organizations, programs impacted by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia-based company is launching a new initiative that aims to donate money to organizations and programs adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release, Richmond-based Elephant Insurance launched Helping Herd on Tuesday. This program aims to give $300,00 to organizations that have...
KidsWashington Post

My 9-year-old is struggling with friendships at school. How can I help her?

Q: I have a 9-year-old girl who has a hard time with friendships. She's a middle child and can be very huffy when frustrated. She goes to a small school with only one class per grade; she has been with the same kids since kindergarten, and she'll be with them for a few more years. The classroom has big personalities. She's often in tears about things classmates have said to her.