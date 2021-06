Students living within families classified as low-income may lack access to essentials such as food, clothing, and utilities. But low-income students also face unique educational challenges, including fewer resources and opportunities and less support for advancement. On top of this, many don’t have the digital equipment or internet connection necessary for online education. The COVID-19 pandemic has widened the income gap between low- and high-income households, further exasperating these issues. However, there are several ways Social-Emotional Learning can help low-income students thrive both in the current crisis and beyond.