Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $113.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $8.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.78 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $384.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $389.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Stockscom-unik.info

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.46 Million

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report sales of $710.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $720.46 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $324.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $170.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.