Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million
Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com