Grow For It! The serenity of a Japanese garden
A basic principle of Japanese gardens is to create a mood and a sensory experience to calm the mind and revitalize the spirit. There are basic elements found in most Japanese gardens and each element represents something in the natural world. Essential components, water and stone, are considered the yin and the yang. The yin represents the soft, feminine, gently flowing water and the yang, the solid, masculine stone. Foliage plantings are primarily green for its soothing effect with shrubs and trees of different textures and heights. Color is used sparingly to signal a change of seasons, such as azaleas in spring and Japanese maples in fall.