Numerous VAN HALEN Instruments & KISS Drum Kit Being Auctioned Off

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulien’s Auctions will hold their Music Icons auction between June 11 and 13 live in Beverly Hills, CA and on their website. The auction will include the following items, among other things:. Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen's custom designed Ludwig drum kit played on over 100 shows of Van...

metalinjection.net
