DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $374.31 or 0.00968795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $67,082.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

