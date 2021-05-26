Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.