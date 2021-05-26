Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)
Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com