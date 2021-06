Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 3.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Watsco worth $48,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.