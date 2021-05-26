Cancel
Sorosis Book Club celebrates 100 years with a program on Reynolds Price

By David Irvine dirvine@hendersondispatch.com; 252-425-6472
Henderson Daily Dispatch
HENDERSON — Two sons of Warren County were the focus of a recent monthly Sorosis Book Club meeting.

The book for discussion was “Clear Pictures,” a memoir by Reynolds Price, who was born in Macon and spent much of his childhood in Warren County.

Dr. Rodwell “Roddy” Drake, who grew up in Warren County, presented a summary of the book along with personal anecdotes growing out of his relationship with Price.

The program took place at Henderson Country Club as Sorosis prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The club was organized on July 12, 1921.

Drake described himself as Price’s “first cousin once removed.” His grandmother, Ida Rodwell Drake, was the older sister of Price’s mother, Elizabeth Rodwell Price.

Drake makes a cameo appearance in “Clear Pictures.” In the book, Price described Drake as “a winning gentle boy. . . . From the first he was called Roddy and was said in the family to be much like me when new and unspoiled — watchful and eager to please.”

Drake obviously pleased the Sorosis members with his observations on the life of his distinguished cousin.

Price and his parents moved several times, a result of his father’s job as a salesman, spending time in Roxboro, Asheboro and Raleigh as well as Warren County. But “the homeplace” was Ida’s house in Macon. Price was born there and spent much time there. Drake showed a picture of the house and pointed to a window, indicating that Price was born in that room.

Drake traced Price’s school years that included three years at Broughton High School in Raleigh before he entered Duke University. After graduating from Duke, Price received a Rhodes Scholarship and studied at Merton College of Oxford University.

In 1958 he took a teaching position at Duke University because “I didn’t have anything else to do,” as he was quoted by Drake. For 53 years he was on the Duke faculty, teaching during spring semesters and using the summer and fall semesters for travel and writing. Drake said Duke accepted this arrangement because Price agreed to give his papers to the university.

Drake described Price as “very definitely a spiritual Christian” although Price described himself as an “outlaw Christian.” He believed that the universe was unified, that God was in everything, Drake said, although he came to believe that there was a Creator and “the created.”

Price suffered for the last 30 years of his life from a spinal tumor that left him paralized from the waist down. He was working on the last volume of a four-volume memoir when he died. Price’s brother, William, completed the memoir with the help of one of Reynold Price’s former students who had an extensive collection of letters from Price.

Drake pointed out that William Price also had a distinguished career. A historian, he served as director of the N.C. Division of Archives and History and the State Historic Preservation Office, and taught at Meredith College.

The century-long existence of the Sorosis club has been bookended by two pandemics — the flu epidemic of 1918-19 and the COVID-19 epidemic of 2020-21. Each year, the club discussed books selected on a specific theme. This year’s theme was North Carolina writers and included works by Maya Angelou, Jill McCorkle, Anne Tyler, John Ehle, Tim McLaurin, Kaye Gibbons and Charles Frazier in addition to Price.

The club maintained its monthly schedule of literary discussions during the current pandemic, missing just one meeting in the spring of 2020. For 2020-21, the club provided the option of meeting virtually by Zoom rather than in person.

That pattern was followed until May, when the club held its final meeting of the year in person to celebrate its centenary and to hear Dr. Drake speak on Reynolds Price.

