U.S., Russian researchers track polar bears and ice seals across the Arctic

An exhibition of Arbugaeva’s work, which just lately concluded at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, is known as “Hyperborea”—an allusion to a tribe in Greek mythology that lived past the north wind. Arbugaeva has lengthy been fascinated by speculative maps of this territory, “the way the Arctic was alive in people’s imagination before they even set foot there.” Though she calls herself a documentarian, creativeness and even magic play components in her work. Her images, she says, could seem too indifferent from historical past, “too sweet” of their auroral spectacle or still-life hush. The unreality is deliberate. Her work is supposed to invoke the folktales hooked up to Arctic landscapes, the sense of a world subtended by spirits that should be thanked or placated. It can also be meant to replicate a contemporary, magic-realist angle, with which the info of the Arctic—the harshness of conventional life, the exploitation of pure sources, the depredations of global warming—could also be expressed in all their complexity. Arbugaeva’s sequence “Kanin Nos” is a portrait of a pair, Ivan and Evgenia, who’re lighthouse keepers and meteorologists at a distant station on the Kanin Peninsula, between the White and Barents Seas. In considered one of Arbugaeva’s photographs, the couple hardly register amid a snowy haze as they method the lighthouse. (Evgenia avoids going outdoors alone, for concern of polar bears.) When Arbugaeva travelled to {photograph} Ivan and Evgenia, they requested her to convey some apples, and she or he photographed these, too. Wrapped in newspaper, to guard in opposition to the chilly, they seem as treasures from a world left behind.