Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

16,778 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds...

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viacomcbs Inc#Cbs#Nasdaq Inc#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Equity#Stock Investors#Viacomcbs Inc#Wespac Advisors Llc#Ibm Retirement Fund#Excalibur Management Corp#Nasdaq Viac#Thomson Reuters#Evercore Isi#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Sec#Tv Entertainment#Cable Networks#Filmed Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bank of America Raises The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,607 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “. Other research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 308.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.