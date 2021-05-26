H.S. Basketball: Great Oak topples Temecula Valley to win Southwestern League title

Basketball in the spring season was a hard adjustment for many players and coaches, especially if you were a multisport athlete or even a coach for that matter, but coming off a year of the unexpected, most felt the same…at least they got to play. The Southwestern League basketball season came to an end this past week and Great Oak (8-2) needed a win over Temecula Valley (5-5) to secure their share of the 2021 league title. In the city next door, Murrieta Valley (8-2) went into the night garnishing the same record as both were looking to be the outright top team.