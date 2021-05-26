Cancel
Murrieta, CA

H.S. Basketball: Great Oak topples Temecula Valley to win Southwestern League title

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball in the spring season was a hard adjustment for many players and coaches, especially if you were a multisport athlete or even a coach for that matter, but coming off a year of the unexpected, most felt the same…at least they got to play. The Southwestern League basketball season came to an end this past week and Great Oak (8-2) needed a win over Temecula Valley (5-5) to secure their share of the 2021 league title. In the city next door, Murrieta Valley (8-2) went into the night garnishing the same record as both were looking to be the outright top team.

Murrieta, CAValley News

Southwestern League tennis finals wrap up at Murrieta Valley Tennis Club

MURRIETA – With the coronavirus pandemic causing so much uncertainty everywhere this past year, high school tennis coaches, players and fans were excited to get to the end of their shortened season, as six teams wrapped things up for the local boys’ and girls’ tennis teams from the Southwestern League last week.
Temecula, CAAntelope Valley Press

TPAA advances to quarters

TEMECULA — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 second round match on Saturday, 3-1 at Linfield Christian. Palmdale Aerospace (8-1), the Heritage League co-champs, scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie after halftime. The Griffins will play in the quarterfinals on...
Riverside County, CAValley News

Prep Sports Report: 5/3 to 5/7

Here are reported results from southwest Riverside County high school athletic events that took place between Monday, May 3, and Friday, May 7. To report results, email information and highlights to sports@reedermedia.com by Sunday at 5 p.m. Please include information about the event, including if it was a non-league game/match, a league game/match or tournament game/match.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Murrieta Mesa boys’ swim team remains undefeated with first-ever win over Murrieta Valley

Last week, in what was a hard-fought meet for both teams, the undefeated Murrieta Mesa varsity boys’ swim team (3-0) beat Murrieta Valley for the first time, not only in school history, but in Southwestern League history. The meet went into the last event of the day tied and it was the Rams’ 400 Free Relay team’s win that secured the win for them in front of their home fans, 84-86. Times for the winning Murrieta Mesa team include: 200 Free Relay - Alex Yang (junior), Eryk Elizondo (junior), Ty Schneider (freshman), and Ju.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Student athletes from TV and Murrieta Mesa sign National Letters of Intent

Student athletes from two local high schools recently participated in their first on-site National Letter of Intent signing day ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. National Signing Day for high school athletes usually includes big ceremonies at their schools in gyms or quads, in front of students, family and friends, and it has become a tradition that seems to get bigger each year. While most schools have recognized their signees virtually for the past few months, Temecula Valley High School and Murrieta Mesa High School staff, coaches and parents recently celebrated their student athletes on their own campuses.
Murrieta, CAValley News

2021 All-Southwestern League water polo teams recently announced

The Southwestern League water polo coaches, and Darin Mott, athletic director of Murrieta Valley High School, recently met to go over the selections for the First and Second All-League teams. The first-place team always hosts the meeting with their school’s athletic director, which went the way of the Nighthawks this year for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.