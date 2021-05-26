Cancel
San Jose, CA

8 People Killed in Mass Shooting at California Transportation Rail Yard, Deputies Say

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple people were shot and killed Wednesday at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, say local deputies. Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis initially said there were “multiple victims and multiple causalities,” according to KGO. He noted that the suspect is dead. Some of the injured were identified as being employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. An update later in the day said there were eight people killed.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

