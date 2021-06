The year of 2020 began with an unpleasant shock- the advent of a global pandemic called the Coronavirus. It has altered how we live, as every government across the world had imposed partial or complete lockdowns. This meant that work from home became the norm and many leisurely activities that we took for granted, such as enjoying a swim in the local pool or meeting friends at a café, were no longer possible. Even today, many countries are still following the precautionary measures, as contracting this virus could be fatal. As a result, the pandemic has made it very difficult to maintain social relationships.