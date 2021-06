It's been a good first month of the WNBA season for former league MVPs. The reigning trophy holder, A'ja Wilson, recorded a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double last week to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a victory vs. the New York Liberty. Meanwhile, 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart was named co-Player of the Month (along with Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun) for May and has the Seattle Storm atop the Western Conference in the early going. Stewart is second in the league in scoring at over 22 points per game, trailing only 2012 MVP Tina Charles. Charles is averaging more than 25 points a night for the Washington Mystics. Finally, Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles, the 2017 MVP, leads the league in steals and field goal percentage.