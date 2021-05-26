Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Wednesday betting preview: Wizards' offense hitting jackpot

By Alex Kolodziej
theScore
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll three of our Tuesday bets went off the rails, including a Lakers-Suns total losing by one point. With only one way to go for Wednesday's three-game slate, here's what we're rolling with. Wizards @ 76ers (-8, 229) The Wizards don't have much of a chance in the first round...

www.thescore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Lakers Suns#76ers Washington#Ats#Memphis#Eastern Illinois#Hawks And Knicks#Hawks Knicks#First Round Game 1s#Contests#Alternate Jerseys#Home#Rounders#Jazz#Appreciates Franchises#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBANBC Sports

Why the Westbrook trade has been better than some expected

Want to know how loyal a fanbase can be to an athlete thought to be equally loyal to it? Look no further than the palpable outrage of Wizards fans back in December when the team traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook. On paper, the trade was an automatic win for...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAbostonnews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBANBA

Play-In Tournament Numbers Preview: Eastern Conference

The 2021 postseason is finally here. And before we get to the playoffs, we begin with the Play-In, four teams in each conference playing for the final two spots in the first round. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are playing for the 7 seed on...
NBAThe Ringer

The Key to Playoff Upsets? Beating the Blitz.

One of the defining questions of playoff basketball is how players and teams will respond to pressure. But there are different kinds of pressures. There’s the pressure of a big game. There’s pressure to hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer. And then there’s strategic pressure—with teams trying to put pressure on the rim on offense, or apply pressure to elite scorers on defense. This season, though, no guards have been under more pressure in the pick-and-roll than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.
NBABullets Forever

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum: A Modest Proposal for the Wizards Center Rotation

Once upon a time, the NBA was dominated by towering Giants. The one who towered over them all was Wilt Chamberlain. From 100 points in a game to tallying more than 20,000...umm...points in his black book, scores of fans worldwide are familiar with tales of The Stilt and his scoring prowess.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Says He Won't Be 100 Percent for Start of Postseason

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAnbcboston.com

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.