Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

