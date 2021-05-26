American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 19,450 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)
American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com