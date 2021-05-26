Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 19,450 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Stock#Equity Investment#Business Analyst#Sec#Swiss National Bank#Barclays#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Iqos#Marketbeat Com#Miix#Parliament Heatsticks#Company Stock#Analyst Reports#Investors#Company Insiders#Midday Trading#February 5th#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 2,090 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Economymodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 70,275 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 612,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81. Garmin has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.68

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 4271908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.90. A number of research analysts have...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bank of America Raises The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 585 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 19,610 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.