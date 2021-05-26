Cancel
METALLICA's Scholars Initiative To Donate $1.6 Million To 23 Schools For 2021

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metallica Scholars Initiative, part of Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, is expanding its reach from 15 to 23 schools in 2021. The Foundation plans to donate $1.6 million in funding with the goal of reinvesting in communities that have supported the band over the last four decades. "It...

metalinjection.net
