METALLICA's Scholars Initiative To Donate $1.6 Million To 23 Schools For 2021

In a new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, drummer Mario Duplantier of French progressive metallers GOJIRA was asked what it feels like to receive praise from some of their musical idols, such as the members of METALLICA. Mario responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It feels great. It feels amazing. It's almost like when you go to school and you teacher is congratulating you, 'You did a great job. You have a good note.' It's almost like Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield were my teachers, in a way. I just watched so many videos of them, analyzing every detail. They are geniuses, you know. And the reason why I'm playing metal in my life is 'cause of them. So having the recognition is something mindblowing, I would say. But it's also a lot of work. We've been a band for 25 years, so I would say we didn't steal it. We did a lot of sacrifice. And believe me, when you grew up in France, in the south side, in the countryside, it's a tough idea, it's almost a dangerous idea to just start a band as your main job, et cetera et cetera."