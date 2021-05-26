American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 11,634 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.