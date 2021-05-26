Cancel
American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 11,634 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aspiriant LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 20,406 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp makes up about 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Barbara Oil Co. Purchases Shares of 1,325 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman...
Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 809 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,607 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.
The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The India Fund worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.