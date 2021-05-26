American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 11,634 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)
American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com