Darren Criss and Este Haim uncover guests' unknown passions in new podcast

By Jacquie Cadorette
Audacy
Audacy
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wondered what some of your favorite stars like to do in their free time?. Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss and Grammy-nominated bassist Este Haim are teaming up for a new podcast that dives into the world of unknown passions and interests. From Audacy's Cadence13 comes "That...

