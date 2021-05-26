Darren Criss and Este Haim uncover guests' unknown passions in new podcast

Dascha Polanco was managing a hospital operating room, on track to becoming a nurse, when her mom died. “I was disenchanted,” she says. “I started feeling like, ‘Damn, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life, when I know and I feel in my heart that I’m an artist?’” So with the help of her partner, the actress sought acting classes that eventually helped her land the role of inmate Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Since then, the Dominican actress has appeared onscreen in Russian Doll, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and When They See Us. Next, she’ll star as Cuca in In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Tony Award–winning musical. Ahead of the release, and from the comfort of her home in Riverdale, New York, she spoke to the Cut about how she gets it done.