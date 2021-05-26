Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,807.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.30.