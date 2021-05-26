Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,807.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,822.14 ($76.07).www.modernreaders.com