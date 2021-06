Heartbreak and loss reverberated through the Twin Cities’ design scene when Kathryn Sterner, owner of Winsome Goods, announced she was closing her studio and clothing line. “It’s been a really difficult decision to make,” she says. “It’s not one reason, but this whole past year has been really challenging—both having to close the storefront for a while and then not being able to hold workshops in person. Those were financial blows to the business.”