Garcelle Beauvais Didn’t Re-Follow Lisa Rinna On Instagram Because Lisa “Went To A Place That Was So Unnecessary Last Season;” Says “I Don’t Necessarily Trust Her”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seems to have finally got a cast shake-up it needs for Season 11. The women were getting a little too comfortable with their gang mentality, particularly after their crusade to outing Denise Richards. Now we have Crystal Kung Minkoff, who revealed more about her personal life in 5 minutes than Erika Jayne has given us throughout her entire housewives’ career. Sutton Stracke has a diamond of her own and apparently isn’t afraid to stir the pot and ask the women, particularly Mrs. Girardi, the tough questions this season. Garcelle Beauvais is back for a second season, and this time around she’s not letting up on Lisa Rinna or anyone who needs to be called out. And Kathy Hilton is the newest (and most amazing) friend-of here to bug the hell out of her sister Kyle “Doogie” Richards.