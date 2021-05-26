Cancel
Garcelle Beauvais Didn’t Re-Follow Lisa Rinna On Instagram Because Lisa “Went To A Place That Was So Unnecessary Last Season;” Says “I Don’t Necessarily Trust Her”

By Kim Stempel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais didn’t appreciate her friend Lisa Rinna’s behavior last season. Garcelle and Rinna’s friend, and co-star, Denise Richards denied that she hooked up with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville. While the other Beverly Hills ladies turned on Denise, Garcelle remained steadfastly “Team Denise.” Erika...

