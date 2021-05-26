Cancel
WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

By Phillip Gast
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

