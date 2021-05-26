WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.18.