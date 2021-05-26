Cancel
Fines 5-21-20

By Lakefield Standard Staff
Lakefield Standard
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaver, Christopher R., Jackson, Move over law violation – 2 lanes in same direction $140.00. Cumplido Ortiz, Alejandro, Oakfield, N.Y., Speed $130.00. Desutter, Maria A., Willmar, Speed $140.00, No Minnesota driver’s license $100.00. Felix Santana, Luis D., Jackson, Speed $230.00, Instruction permit violation (18 years or older)$50.00. Goldberg, Jeff A.,...

Concordia, KSConcordia Blade-Empire

For the record 5-26-21

Accident—At approximately 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, officers responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Lincoln. Vehicles driven by Wayne Rudd and John Mastin, both of Concordia, collided at that location, causing over $1,000 in damage. Arrest—At approximately 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, officers conducted a traffic stop...
Wisconsin StateWinona Daily News

Ferry No. 21 PR 20

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Notice to Creditors (informal Administration) Case No. 21PR20 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Marlene J. Ferry fka Marlene J. Tiegs DOD: 2/14/2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 2/21/1944 and date of death 2/14/2021, was domiciled in Dunn County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 705 Amble Street, Colfax, WI 54730 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is July 12, 2021 5. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Pkwy, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Room 1500. DATE SIGNED: April 5, 2021 Electronically signed by Lisa Crouse Probate Registrar Form completed by: Amanda L. Wieckowicz PO Box 720 Chetek, WI 54728 715-924-4801 Bar Number 1046203 6/2,6/9,6/16 LAC79992 WNAXLP.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

In My View 5/20/21: Stadiums opening to full capacity June 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It didn’t take long for the Lansing Lugnuts to react to the Governor opening stadiums to full capacity in Michigan on June 1. The Lugnuts say they have 48 home games left and they want big crowds after being limited like everyone else. So which sports...
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Yesterdays 5/26/21

Members of the Historic District Commission have approved the new signs in the Asa P. Robinson Historic District. The signs were funded in 2010 by a Certified Local Government Grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The signs were manufactured in the Conway Street Department sign shop. The commission also learned that the 2011 grant was recently approved and will provide a “Save Your Wood Windows” workshop led by architect Steve Hurd.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Hotlines 5-30-21

‘‘As you make plans for the holiday weekend, consider setting aside time on Memorial Day to honor the brave men and women who served and sacrificed for our freedom.”. ‘‘Hey, two things. When exiting northbound at Torrey Road, if you’re going north, get over to the left so people going south can get through. The purpose of an on ramp is so you can get up to speed prior to entering traffic. It’s really not all about you.”
PoliticsArkansas Online

Calendar 5-25-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes. Wednesday, May 26. A&P commission to meet. The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission meeting will...
Denison, IAdbrnews.com

Police Beat 5-25-21

May 19: A black Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $4,500, was reported stolen from Denison and was recovered in Carroll. The incident occurred between 7 p.m. on May 18 and 7 a.m. on May 19. Nathanael Herrin was identified as the perpetrator. Arrests. May 19, 8:28 p.m.: Kevin Lee Mohr,...
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 97-3

Muskrat and Turtle Hitch a Ride with Loon on Minnesota Lake

What happens when a Loon, Muskrat, and Turtle all decide to share the same raft? Cramped quarters, shared space, and a one-of-a-kind photo which is taking the internet by storm. The lucky photographer, snapped the photo last week on a Minnesota lake. This unlikely pairing has created a bit of...
Mitchell County, NCourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Report 5/20 – 29/21

Shelby Lynn Schafer, 26 of 355 Lakeside Dr., Bakersville, NC. Deputy N. Bowman arrested Schafer for misdemeanor possession of SCH IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was issued $1,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 6/16/2021. Ryan A. Bateson, 40 of 399 Lakeside Dr., Bakersville,...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix is fastest-growing city in U.S. for 5th year in a row

Say “hi” to 25,194 new neighbors. They pushed Phoenix way out in front making this the fifth year in a row that it is the fastest growing city in America. The 25,194 new Phoenix residents this year is slightly below the 10-year average of 25,912, however Phoenix continues to take the largest share of Maricopa County’s population growth, with nearly four in 10 new county residents choosing to live in the city of Phoenix.
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 5/25/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed two reports for criminal damage to property in the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. and two reports for criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Dr., and a report for criminal damage to property in the 3400 block of Robin Rd., all in Manhattan, on May 24, 2021, at approximately 9:59 a.m. Officers listed a 38-year-old male, a 75-year-old female, the State of Kansas, the City of Manhattan, and Howie’s Recycling Trash Service as the victims when it was reported an 18-year-old male suspect spray-painted graffiti at multiple locations in and around CiCo Park. The estimated total loss associated with these cases is approximately $3,000.00. Nathaniel Bieber, 18, of Manhattan was arrested in connection on five counts of criminal damage to property. Bieber was issued a total bond of $4,000.00 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Judge says influencer who torched Minneapolis police station in George Floyd protest is ‘a good person who made a terrible mistake’

A US district judge sentenced a TikTok influencer to two years and five months in federal prison for burning a Minneapolis police station last summer.Former college basketball player Bryce Michael Williams pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to help pay $12m in restitution for the damage caused. Judge Patrick Schiltz said in court on Monday morning that the 27-year-old father was a “good person who made a terrible mistake”. Accordingly, the judge sentenced Willaims to a prison term shorter than federal guidelines prescribed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. But Williams’ request for probation was denied by Judge Schiltz, who...
Tampa, FLfox35orlando.com

Teen checks pool noodle on Southwest flight, video goes viral

TAMPA, Fla. - It all started with a bet. Nineteen-year-old Sydney Fowls and her cousins were planning a girls' trip from Columbus, Ohio to Tampa when the idea came to mind: See if they could get away with checking a pool noodle on their Southwest Airlines flight. "They were like,...
Salem, MOkjluradio.com

Salem alderman dies in lawnmower accident

A Dent County man dies in a weekend lawn mower accident. The City of Salem issued a press release that Kenny Nash died Sunday at his home. The Salem News reports Nash was apparently working on his lawnmower when it fell on him. Nash served as Salem’s West Ward alderman....
Charleston, WVwvpublic.org

‘Pot Plane’ Smuggler Returns to Charleston

On June 6, 1979, a plane crashed on the side of the mountain at what was then known as the Kanawha Airport in Charleston. The aging DC - 6 was carrying 26,000 pounds of marijuana. The entire episode has since been referred to as the Pot Plane Crash. Jerome Lill...