Fines 5-21-20

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed two reports for criminal damage to property in the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. and two reports for criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Dr., and a report for criminal damage to property in the 3400 block of Robin Rd., all in Manhattan, on May 24, 2021, at approximately 9:59 a.m. Officers listed a 38-year-old male, a 75-year-old female, the State of Kansas, the City of Manhattan, and Howie’s Recycling Trash Service as the victims when it was reported an 18-year-old male suspect spray-painted graffiti at multiple locations in and around CiCo Park. The estimated total loss associated with these cases is approximately $3,000.00. Nathaniel Bieber, 18, of Manhattan was arrested in connection on five counts of criminal damage to property. Bieber was issued a total bond of $4,000.00 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.