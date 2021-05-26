Fines 5-21-20

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Notice to Creditors (informal Administration) Case No. 21PR20 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Marlene J. Ferry fka Marlene J. Tiegs DOD: 2/14/2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 2/21/1944 and date of death 2/14/2021, was domiciled in Dunn County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 705 Amble Street, Colfax, WI 54730 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is July 12, 2021 5. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Pkwy, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Room 1500. DATE SIGNED: April 5, 2021 Electronically signed by Lisa Crouse Probate Registrar Form completed by: Amanda L. Wieckowicz PO Box 720 Chetek, WI 54728 715-924-4801 Bar Number 1046203 6/2,6/9,6/16 LAC79992 WNAXLP.