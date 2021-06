There’s no tape measure to officially measure such things, but let’s all agree the bar has been raised. And not so surprisingly, it was Ryan Keur who raised it. During his few years here as president of the Daytona Tortugas, innovative promotions became the norm (Bob Ross Night, Bark in the Park, etc…). Since moving back to North Carolina last year and buying a pair of Appalachian League teams, Keur has made a big — and marketable — impression before the first pitch has been thrown.