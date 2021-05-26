American Investment Services Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)
American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,426 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.7% of American Investment Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.