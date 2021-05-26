Cancel
Celebrities

Kelly Dodd Calls Out "Mean" Real Housewives Super Fan Chrissy Teigen; Says "Karma's A Bitch"

By Allisun
realitytea.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Housewives of Orange County had a season so bad (HOW BAD WAS IT?), poor Andy Cohen had to admit the show will be “retooling” before it returns to production. That basically means the big guys at Bravo will discuss what cast members will make the cut and who they need to hire to fill Elizabeth Lyn Vargas‘ spot vacancies. RHOC’s most recent filming took place during the dawn of Covid and let’s just say Kelly Dodd and medical science are not on good terms.

www.realitytea.com
