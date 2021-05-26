Kelly Dodd Calls Out “Mean” Real Housewives Super Fan Chrissy Teigen; Says “Karma’s A Bitch”

Chrissy Teigen got her start gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, but Twitter may be why you know her name. It is Teigen's witty and sharp posts on social media that have kept many of us talking, but it's her incredibly delicious recipes she shares on her Cravings website that has kept us chewing (hopefully with our mouths closed). These dishes include her yummy French toast casserole and her musician husband John Legend's breakfast sandwich, which is pure nirvana. Teigen's love for cooking can be attributed to her mother, Pepper, whose recipes can be found in Teigen's "Cravings" books, according to Insider. But, at her daughter's urging, Pepper decided to write her own compilation of Thai recipes that are part of her new cookbook, aptly titled "The Pepper Thai Cookbook."