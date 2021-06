Those weren’t gunshots heard ’round Auburn on Thursday morning. There was no threat of fire, and the city wasn’t under attack – terrorist or alien. Hey, the preschoolers at Smart Start Auburn had a great time, letting out oohs and aahs in unison as a team from the CAL FIRE Office of the State Fire Marshal, set up in the large parking lot at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, sent one illegal firework after another into the bright blue sky.