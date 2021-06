How to Take Care of Yourself During and After a Divorce. Divorce is going to be one of the most stressful events in a person’s lifetime. Even if the divorce is something that will make both parties happy, change can be scary for everyone involved. The addition of children multiplies the stress as you know you will have to see your ex again. People without children can go their entire lives without seeing one another again. Taking care of yourself during and after the divorce is very important. This is the period where some people tend to spiral out of control in one way or another. The following are tips to take care of yourself during and after a divorce.