When you’ve been single for as long as I have, you have a very contentious relationship with online dating. Downloading the app, talking to strangers, going on a few dates, getting bored and then deleting the app. It’s a vicious circle. After all this time, I realised that online dating is like taking part in Takeshi’s Castle. Winning is next to impossible and in all probability, you will end up falling face first into the muddy water. Metaphorically speaking of course. Don’t be discouraged by my pessimism though. There are good aspects of online dating too. All the amazingly bizarre and hilarious people and stories you come across, for instance. Just like the one we are going to discuss today. Brace yourself, it’s a good one.