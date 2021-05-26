Cancel
Technology

Axios Generate

By Ben Geman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Smart Brevity count is 1,247 words, 4.7 minutes. 🚗 Breaking: Ford Motor Co. plans to spend over $30 billion on electrification efforts by 2025 and aims to have 40% of its global sales volume come from EVs by 2030, the company announced. Ford also said it has amassed 70,000...

#Co2 Emissions#Offshore Wind Power#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Ford Motor Co#Exxon Mobil Corp
MarketsAxios

Axios Closer

Welcome back! Please enjoy some "it's almost summer" news. If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here. We're off Monday, so we'll see you back here Tuesday. 🔔 The dashboard: The S&P 500 ended the day up 0.1%. Biggest gainer? Salesforce (+5.4%) gained after reporting better than expected...
RetailAxios

Axios Markets

1 big thing: The de-globalization of retail banking. Big banks are pulling back from the heights of their global ambitions for retail banking, writes Axios' Kate Marino. Why it matters: The globalization dogma says bigger is better, and that more markets offer more opportunities for making money. But increasingly, the international mega-bank model is getting clunky, more expensive — and less popular.
POTUSAxios

Axios Sneak Peek

Welcome back to Sneak. One infrastructure deal may be replaced by another. 📅 Join Axios' Hans Nichols and Mike Allen at 12:30pm ET tomorrow for a virtual event about the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal. Guests include National Economic Council director Brian Deese, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Register here.
POTUSAxios

Axios Vitals

Welcome back from the weekend and thank you for reading Vitals!. This week on Axios on HBO: The roots of the COVID-19 pandemic are still a contentious mystery. Axios' Mike Allen asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the U.S. approach toward China on this. Today's word count is 793,...
POTUSAxios

Axios Login

Today's Login is a special edition devoted to privacy — looking at how three years of living with GDPR, the landmark European data privacy law, has shaped the online world far beyond the EU's borders. Today's newsletter is 1,354 words, a 5-minute read. 1 big thing: How the U.S. got...
StocksAxios

Axios Capital

Situational awareness: AMC filed to sell another 11.6 million shares of stock this morning, taking advantage of its meme-driven rise. "We caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment," says the prospectus in bold type on its front page.
AstronomyAxios

Axios Science

Welcome back to Axios Science. This week's newsletter — about biorisks, red snow, Venus and more — is 1,638 words, a 6-minute read. Tell the science-seekers in your life they can sign up here to receive this newsletter. 1 big thing: Lab risks face scrutiny. The controversy over the origin...
Energy IndustryTriple Pundit

Why Electric Utilities Would Benefit from Embracing Net-Zero and SBTs

Companies setting Science-Based Targets (SBTs) to address climate change have increased six-fold in the past four years, according to Power Forward 4.0, a new report by World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The current trend among Fortune 500 companies is the net-zero target, the latest iteration of aiming for carbon neutrality. To date, 17 percent of the top companies have set a net-zero goal.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Volkswagen U.S. CEO meets with EPA administrator on EVs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s top U.S. executive met with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to talk about electric vehicles and the push toward cleaner cars as the Biden administration works to revise vehicle emissions rules. Scott Keogh, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Clean energy investment priority in developing economies

Paris [France], June 12 (ANI): The world's energy and climate future increasingly hinges on whether emerging and developing economies are able to successfully transition to cleaner energy systems, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The special report -- carried out in collaboration with the World...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GM asks for flexibility in meeting emissions target

General Motors (GM) has asked the Biden administration for leeway on the carbon reduction targets for automakers. In a Wednesday letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan , CEO Mary Barra said the company backs the emissions reductions goals in a 2019 deal between industry and the state of California, according to Reuters. However, Barra also asked the federal government for incentives to hasten the transition to electrified vehicles.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

A modern electric grid is crucial to reach our clean energy climate goals

Has issued a bold pledge to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that increasingly endanger our livelihoods, health and security — reducing U.S. emissions by 50 percent below 2005 levels over the next decade. In his recent address to Congress, the president showcased how his infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, will help prioritize investments toward a sustainable, clean energy economy. In particular, Biden highlighted building new electric transmission lines as central to U.S. goals, declaring, “the American Jobs Plan will create jobs that lay thousands of miles of transmission lines needed to build a resilient and fully clean grid.”
POTUSAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

On the verge of being replaced after 12 years in power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waging a desperate, Trump-style campaign to delegitimize the incoming government and accuse its leaders of perpetrating “the fraud of the century." Netanyahu's best hopes of sabotaging the new government involve convincing members of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration proposes its first offshore wind lease sale

The Biden administration has revealed that an area between the coasts of New York and New Jersey will be the location of its first proposed offshore wind lease sale, and the federal government's ninth overall. The Interior Department announced the competitive sale Friday. Companies will be able to place bids...
Colorado Springs, COthe-journal.com

Bennet says Space Command move would be a security threat

In a letter to President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said he is concerned about the security of American intelligence should the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs be relocated. Bennet, D-Colo., and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., sent the letter to Biden on Tuesday urging him to...
Businessgreentechlead.com

Exxon Mobil’s board shakeup could force review of Capex spending

The overhaul of Exxon Mobil’s board of directors could shift billions of dollars in spending and strategy over several years, but any changes likely will take time, Reuters reported. A quarter of directors last month lost their seats to outsiders, and the March appointment of activist Jeff Ubben puts a...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

US Department of Energy launches hydrogen initiative

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information (RFI) for viable hydrogen demonstration, including specific locations, that would help lower the cost of hydrogen. Responses are due by 7 July. The RFI covers hydrogen initiatives in production, resources and infrastructure, as well as other environmental...