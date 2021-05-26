Lisa Vanderpump Says Kyle Richards Always Tries To Make Her Look Bad; Disses Her Latest Nose Job
Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had some iconic moments. The puppy-gate scandal was the beginning of the end of Lisa Vanderpump's journey on the show. Kyle Richards, her supposed RHOBH bestie, confronted Lisa about leaking the story of Dorit Kemsley's puppy problems to the tabloids. When Kyle called Lisa a liar, Lisa's husband Ken Todd threw Kyle out of Villa Rosa with an ear-splitting "Goodbye Kyle!"