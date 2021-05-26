Lisa Vanderpump Says Kyle Richards Always Tries To Make Her Look Bad; Disses Her Latest Nose Job

The stars of Vanderpump Rules have really undergone a lot of change throughout the past year or so. There’s been firings, engagements, weddings and lots of babies. The rag-tag Sur group has gone from waiting tables and giving Lisa Vanderpump anxiety with their drunken antics to becoming parents, writing books and being real-ass adults. Season 9 is currently filming, and who even knows what it’s going to look like. Scheana Shay is a new mom, but will probably still be waiting tables at Sur in her crop tops and high ponytails that we know and love. Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz are trying to jump on the VPR pregnancy train as well. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy just got engaged and might be the new fan-favorites next season.