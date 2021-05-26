Cancel
El Dorado Hills, CA

Lights to stay in at EDH’s Heritage Park

By Sel Richard
Mountain Democrat
 12 days ago

Future Heritage Park’s court lighting, although unwelcome to some in nearby senior communities, will stay in and maybe off … or maybe not. At the May 13 El Dorado Hills Community Service District’s Board of Directors meeting, members recommended against removal of the lights due to both the expense and potential damage to the tennis and pickle ball courts on which 50-foot stadium lights have already been installed. Costs to remove the lights are estimated at $30,000.

www.mtdemocrat.com
Related
