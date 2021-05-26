Lights to stay in at EDH’s Heritage Park

For those of us who like to preserve beautiful fruits and vegetables, there is no getting around the summer heat unless it is done in an air-conditioned kitchen or cool basement or even an outbuilding. However, come cool or cold weather, preserving can still be done — things like soups, peas, meat, fish and other concoctions for easy and quick meals for later in the year. Someone once said, “It’s not pressure canning season!” But we say, “It’s always pressure canning season!” In fact, winter and early spring are the best times to do some of it. Sure, it takes a long time and it does get warm, but it will heat the house for you. That’s a bonus.