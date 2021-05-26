TELA Bio Names Marissa Conrad as Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orbsat Corp (Nasdaq: OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that Charles M. Fernandez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. David Phipps, former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of President and serve in the new capacity as CEO of Global Operations.