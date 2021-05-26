TELA Bio Names Marissa Conrad as Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced the appointment of Marissa Conrad as the company's Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs effective May 24, 2021. As Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Marissa will establish and execute the clinical and regulatory strategy for TELA Bio's current products and future product pipeline.