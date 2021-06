A circle of friends fueled by athletic pursuits has kept a dozen or more women together over the decades. . It began as a group of moms in the mid-’90s who decided that as their energetic preschoolers were learning soccer, they would like to do the same. They signed up for weekly lessons at an indoor soccer center in Holland, Michigan. Soon, they were part of a women’s soccer league, and recruiting former high school and college players to give them an edge on the field.