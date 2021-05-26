Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Carole Radziwill Blocks Leah McSweeney On Instagram; Leah Slams Carole For Former Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell

By Alex Darus
realitytea.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of New York brought back a blast from the past this week with Holla Heather Thomson joining the ladies in the Hamptons. However, not everyone was excited for her return, particularly Leah McSweeney. Since her departure from the show, Mama Heather has had quite a lot to say about her former castmates and most of it isn’t positive. She’s accused Luann de Lesseps of doing hard drugs and slammed Sonja Morgan’s facelift, among other things. And Leah wasn’t down for being fake friends with someone who’s been so candidly bashing her former “friends” in the press. Even Ramona Singer, who invited her in the first place, banished Heather to the lower level, so you know it’s bad.

www.realitytea.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Radziwill
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Bravo#Bff#Therealhousewiveszone#Long Time Associate#Writer Girl#Luann#The Real Housewives#De Lesseps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Eboni K. Williams Reveals Which Real Housewives Of New York She Wants To Be Her Wing Women

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black woman to be a cast member on Real Housewives of New York Finally! The attorney and television host is already making her mark with her fun vibe and fresh voice. I think she is a great addition to the franchise. Her Season 13 tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything” displays her strength and confidence.
TV SeriesPopculture

Discovery+ Orders Docuseries on Ghislaine Maxwell From James Patterson

Discovery+ has ordered a new docu-series about Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show Chasing Ghislaine will debut later this year. It is executive produced by authors James Patterson and Vicki Ward. Discovery+ announced its new docu-series on Monday,...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Peacock Sets Docuseries ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ for June

Peacock will launch a new investigative docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in June, the streamer announced Wednesday. Set to premiere on June 24, “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” is a three-part series “into the British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.”
New York City, NYE! Online

RHONY's Leah McSweeney Slams Heather Thomson and "Bulls--t" Assault Allegations

The Real Housewives of New York City star is speaking out against Heather Thomson's recent allegations amid their ongoing feud on and off the hit Bravo show. Leah addressed many things, including her take on why Heather stopped filming as a "friend of" during season 13 and Heather's claim that she was "assaulted," which she made during an interview with the Friends of Dorothy podcast.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Leah McSweeney Says She And Rihanna DM Back And Forth

After a super rough landing in her first season, Leah McSweeney is present and accounted for. Against all odds, she has arrived to her second season of Real Housewives of New York. For anyone new here, the second year is when many newbie Housewives take it to another level. It will be a treat to see how Leah wields her sophomore status on some of her more experienced costars.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Luann de Lesseps Assumed Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, And Ramona Singer Would Bring Most Drama To Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

It’s really unknown how the first season of the Real Housewives Spin-Off in Turks and Caicos will go. The cast, comprised of 7 women from different cities, has gotten mixed reviews. A lot of the picks made sense — Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Luann de Lesseps are OGs. Kenya Moore is messy, especially on vacation, so she had to be thrown in the mix. But Cynthia Bailey and Melissa Gorga, two of the most boring ladies on Bravo right now? That seemed like a bit of an oversight. And no Real Housewives of Potomac or Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were included, to fans’ dismay. This group is in need of Karen Huger and a few fireball shots.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of New York Alum Heather Thomson Decided To Cut Her Season 13 Return Short

Heather Thomson had her run for three seasons as a series regular on Real Housewives of New York back in the old days, which included Carole Radziwill and Aviva Drescher. She officially left the show in 2015 but surprised many Bravo fans by having a stronger cameo presence in Season 13 this year. But apparently, she cut her appearance rather short – and the alum shares exactly why that was.
TennisPosted by
Us Weekly

Inside Luann de Lesseps’ New Relationship With Radamez Rubio Gaytan: ‘She’s Completely Smitten’

Spring fling! Luann de Lesseps has a new man in her life — and she couldn’t be happier. Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore and More Housewives Share Snaps From Turks and Caicos. “She’s dating Radamez Rubio Gaytan,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 25. “He’s a chef and he used to play for the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s tall and she likes that Euro-type guy. He’s from Mexico. He’s a quiet type.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Slams Co-Star for Allegedly Planting Story About Her

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is not shy about letting her co-stars know how she feels. During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, she did exactly that when asked about Heather Thomson, who is set to appear in Tuesday night's episode. According to The Blast, McSweeney claimed that Thomson planted a story that said that she drove her off of RHONY.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Leah McSweeney Says Heather Thomson Is “Disingenuous”; Leah Denies Being Reason Heather Left Early From Real Housewives Of New York Season 13

The Real Housewives of New York are truly having a season unlike any other, and fans are split on whether that’s a good or a bad thing. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first Black cast member and is ready to school anyone, namely Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, who could use a lesson or two. Leah McSweeney is back for a second, and 100 times more sober, season and it’s been a rough one for her. Meanwhile, the ladies are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic without getaways to Dorinda Medley’s house in the Berkshires. But hey, at least Mama Heather Thomson made a quick return to pay homage to the good old days.