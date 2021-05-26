The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
Warner Bros. has just announced the additional cast for The Sandman. A few months after revealing that Tom Sturridge will portray Dream and that he will be joined by the likes of Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer, Charles Dance's Roderick Burgess, among the others, now fans finally have the name of the actors who will portray some of the most important characters in the universe created by Neil Gaiman.