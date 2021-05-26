Erasing history

Nooses are disappearing from city of Placerville street signs after the City Council voted to remove noose imagery from the city logo and city seal. First appearing on the city logo in the 1970s, the noose symbol to some represents the vigilante justice that in Gold Rush days gave Placerville its original name — Old Hangtown — while to others it perpetuates hate and racism. Tuesday morning most nooses on street signs downtown had been covered up with what appeared to be brown tape. City logos on parking signs and outside City Hall were yet to be changed. The council’s decision does not apply to business or property owners displaying a noose — such as the dummy hanging from the Hangman’s Tree building that is constructed over the site where in 1849 vigilantes hung men for their crimes. Mountain Democrat photos by Krysten Kellum.