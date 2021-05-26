Cancel
Placerville, CA

Erasing history

By Letters to the Editor
Mountain Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read some people believe in erasing our history to make them feel better. Hangtown is a part of Placerville history. If you read the history it was because three horse thieves rode into Placerville with their guns loaded and shooting. My great-great-great grandfather discovered gold in Coloma and the history is part of our heritage.

