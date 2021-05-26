Preserving the Past: Mississippi's Archaeology Landmarks
Join us for a family-friendly archaeology expo in celebration of Historic Preservation Month on Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Old Capitol Museum Lawn. Experience the world of archaeology with a hands-on digging and excavation site, demonstrations on atlatl throwing and flint knapping presented by archaeologists Guy Meader and John Sullivan, artifact washing workshops, and craft stations. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required.onlinemadison.com