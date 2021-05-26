Cancel
Stocks

FTSE holds above 7,000, M&S rallies after update, Bitcoin steady near $40k

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The FTSE 100 continued its achingly slow week with the index trundling along in a narrow range above 7,000. Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) shares rose to the top of the FTSE 250 after the retailer announced more plans to overhaul its physical stores, closing some locations and taking on stores in others. Separately, the company said it expects to make a profit of around £300-350mln this year, while trading in the first six weeks of the financial year had been ahead of initial expectations.

uk.investing.com
#Oil Price#Wti Oil#M S#Ftse#Retail Price#Futures Trading#Futures Markets#Wti Oil#Ftse#M S#Reuters#Spencer Group#Lon#Mks#British Land#Blnd#Eur#Brent Oil Futures#Rangebound#M S Shares
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Strong earnings, Aviva pull FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 8 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco, while Aviva gained after an activist investor built a stake.
StocksShareCast

Aviva rallies as activist investor Cevian builds 5% stake

Aviva shares rallied on Tuesday after activist investor Cevian Capital said it had built a 4.95% stake in the insurer and called on it to return £5bn to shareholders next year. 7,095.09. 16:21 08/06/21. 4,073.88. 16:21 08/06/21. 4,056.56. 16:25 08/06/21. 8,086.82. 16:21 08/06/21. 0.26%. 21.18. Cevian managing partner and co-founder...
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances as banks and house builders soar

London’s FTSE 100 rose slightly higher on Monday than banking and housebuilder stocks, as data indicates an uptick in house prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed eight points higher at 7,077 with bank stocks including Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC Holdings among the top gainers. The domestically focused FTSE 250 also closed 75 points higher at 22,908.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of U.S. inflation report

* Malaysian markets among top gainers after long weekend * Investors torn between higher returns and the Fed's stance - analyst * Singapore finance minister says will change tax system as needed June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, while Malaysian and Philippine shares rose around 0.5%. Malaysian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Investors are keeping a close watch on U.S. inflation data due on Thursday, following on from last week's payrolls report which tempered expectations of any near-term moves by the Fed to tighten policy. "There is some respite for EM assets as taper fears get pushed back," Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS, said in a note. "We reckon investors are still torn between chasing higher returns while keeping an eye on when the Fed's stance would change. An uncomfortable carry environment is likely ongoing as complacency on low USD rates seep in." The ringgit advanced 0.2%, while the Philippine peso and South Korean won weakened. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking at Indonesia's high-yielding debt, held steady even as stocks dropped. Bank Indonesia data showed foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.4 billion in May amid capital outflows. Indonesian authorities have drafted in more doctors and nurses to two areas on the islands of Java and Madura after hospitals there approached full capacity, raising worries of a potentially broader spike in cases that has hit other Asian countries in recent weeks. Singapore stocks trimmed earlier losses that were largely in real estate firms and banks. The city-state, a low-tax jurisdiction, will change its tax system as needed, its finance minister said after a group of seven advanced economies agreed to a mininum global corporate rate. Singapore is home to a number a global multinational firms' regional headquarters, including several tech giants. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields fell 5.4 basis points to 4.85%​​ ​​ ** SATS Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd gained the most; Comfortdelgro Corp Ltd fell 1.2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.19 -5.67 -0.19 5.54 China +0.09 +2.15 -0.67 2.95 India -0.05 +0.31 -0.14 12.50 Indonesia +0.00 -1.54 -0.81 0.69 Malaysia +0.15 -2.43 0.48 -2.53 Philippines -0.08 +0.67 0.68 -4.62 S.Korea -0.12 -2.51 -0.13 13.03 Singapore -0.02 -0.18 -0.10 11.57 Taiwan +0.06 +2.84 -0.05 15.91 Thailand -0.03 -3.94 -0.09 11.16 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Rashmi Aich)
RetailRTTNews

FTSE 100 Edges Above 7,100 As Retail Sales Jump

U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed pent-up demand for the instore shopping experience, as well as the first signs of summer weather, helped retail to the strongest sales growth of the pandemic. U.K. retail sales increased notably in May driven by the relaxation of restrictions related to the...
StocksRTTNews

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher

European markets closed marginally higher after a cautious session on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of economic data from the euro area and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday. Although optimism about global economic recovery continued to underpin sentiment, activity in the markets remained somewhat...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 closes flat after travel stocks decline, Sensex opens above 52,000 as Nifty on record high

London’s FTSE 100 ended close to a flatline on Friday after dipping around 30 points as airlines stocks weighed on the index following UK’s decision to tighten travel restrictions again.The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed just four points ahead at 7,069 after recovering from day’s lows, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 also closed 0.1 per cent higher 22,832. Financial stocks also slumped and Pershing Square Holdings and Standard Chartered bank were among the top losers. British Airways owner IAG lost 0.9 per cent after the UK tightened travel restrictions again as concerns over the rise of the Delta variant of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI holds steady near mid-$69.00s, highest since October 2018

WTI attracted some dip-buying on Monday and turned positive for the sixth straight session. Expectations for growing fuel demand remained supportive of the ongoing strong bullish run. WTI crude oil reversed an intraday dip to the $68.80-75 region and inched back closer to the highest level since October 2018 during...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 07/06/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 26.53 at 7095.57 points, a movement of 0.38%, showing a slight rise in the market. Smith (DS) (SMDS) was a well traded share, with approximately £1,208.6m (0.207%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 73% of the companies in the FTSE...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as housebuilders rise, miners fall

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets were still a little higher by midday on Monday, with strength in the housebuilding sector helping to offset weak mining stocks after disappointing Chinese data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,086.90. Figures released earlier by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Orsted A/S

RBC Capital analyst John Musk maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (OTC:DOGEF) A/S on Wednesday, setting a price target of DKK1025, which is approximately 15.26% above the present share price of $145.4. Musk expects Orsted A/S to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: BT rallies; miners retreat

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,089.12 in afternoon trade on Monday. BT was the standout gainer after announcing the launch of a new business unit that will serve "the millions of UK firms which are either small by design or just starting up". Royal Mail rallied following reports...
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Rebounds From Early Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday as housing stocks rallied, offsetting losses in commodity-linked shares. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,082 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday. Homebuilder Barratt Developments climbed 2.4 percent and Taylor Wimpey advanced 2.5 percent...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 slips on glum China export data, lower oil prices

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 7 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as lower oil prices and glum export data from China took the shine off the boost from a weaker pound, while NetScientific jumped on a deal to globally sell a COVID-19 test.
StocksRTTNews

European Shares Mixed In Choppy Trade

European stocks were mixed on Monday, as investors digested downbeat data and awaited U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week for directional cues. China's imports and exports grew again in May, but both missed expectations, official data released earlier in the day showed. German factory orders...
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge up as housebuilders rally

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets nudged higher in early trade on Monday, with strength in the housebuilding sector helping to offset weakness in mining stocks after disappointing Chinese data. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,082.89. Figures released earlier by the National Bureau of Statistics...
Marketsinvesting.com

FTSE 100 jumps; IWG falls; FX, oil & gold markets steady

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished Monday’s session in the green, supported by UK homebuilders after the latest data showed house prices are continuing to surge. The Halifax building society said house prices were 9.5% higher than a year ago in May, the biggest yearly increase since June 2014. The news lifted the likes of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST), Persimmon (LON:PSN), Redrow (LON:RDW), Bellway (LON:BWY) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV), who all traded near the top of the FTSE 350.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Housebuilders rally; IWG slumps on profit warning

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.3% at 22,908.64 in afternoon trade on Monday. NCC Group surged to the top of the index after broker Peel Hunt hiked its price target on the stock to 363p from 325p, arguing that the cybersecurity company is emerging "triumphantly" from Covid-19 headwinds. Housebuilders Crest...