‘The Underground Railroad': Fantasy Version of Slavery is Meant to Cuddle the ‘Safe Space’ Generation [Review]

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a fantasy version of slavery. “The Underground Railroad”, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 novel of the same name, was directed and largely written by one Barry Jenkins. The end result of this ten-episode Amazon series is an incoherent mess jammed with useless soliloquys, unnecessarily redundant flashbacks and ill-advised preciousness. This is to be expected from media-driven “auteur” Jenkins. As much as his champions would like not to believe it, Jenkins is not a subtle filmmaker; quite the opposite, almost every frame he conceives in his films might as well come with an exclamation point in the end.

