I-5 Reopens Near San Clemente Following Police Standoff

By City News Service
KPBS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn hours-long standoff between police and a domestic-violence suspect on Interstate 5 north of Camp Pendleton ended early Wednesday morning when the suspect shot himself in the head, police said. The suspect, who had led police on a pursuit from the City Heights area to northbound I-5 near Basilone Road,...

