Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

PR Nightmare: All Of Tesla’s Self Driving Cars Have Driven To The Edge Of A Cliff To Egg On A Self-Driving Car That Is About To Drive Off

clickhole.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Tesla first rolled out autopilot technology in its vehicles, the initiative has been plagued by a series of crashes and malfunctions. But this latest mishap may be the worst news for the company yet: all of Tesla’s self-driving cars have driven to the edge of a cliff to egg on another self-driving car that is about to drive off of it.

clickhole.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Future Cars#Self Driving Cars#Electric Cars#Autonomous Cars#Pr Nightmare#Autonomous Driving#Drive#Edge#Autopilot Technology#Traffic#Jump#Loud Honks#Company#Navigation#Rocky#Yikes#Menacing Behavior#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Ninja explains his biggest fear with self-driving cars

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed his biggest concerns with the self-driving technology being developed by companies such as Tesla and NIO. Over the past two decades, cars have advanced rapidly with companies like Tesla focusing on sustainable travel and developing ground-breaking technology. According to Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk,...
Technologybizjournals

Waymo's safety chief is warning against calling cars 'self-driving' before they really are

The safety chief at Waymo LLC, the autonomous vehicle pioneer, is warning about prematurely saying that any cars today are "self-driving." Some cars that have adopted that description really only have a feature known as an advanced driver-assistance system, or ADAS, said Mauricio Pena in a CNBC op-ed, without naming names. Such systems can't drive cars on their own; instead, they can only assist human drivers and require those drivers to be attentive and ready to take the wheel at all times, he said.
CarsNew York Post

Tesla drops radar from lower-priced cars amid ‘self-driving’ scrutiny

Tesla said it is dropping radar systems in its lower-priced electric cars in favor of cameras and other AI equipment — even as the company faces growing scrutiny over its “autonomous driving” features. Starting in May, Model 3 and Model Y Teslas sold in North America will no longer feature...
CarsScience Daily

Hacking and loss of driving skills are major consumer concerns for self-driving cars

A new study from the University of Kent, Toulouse Business School, ESSCA School of Management (Paris) and ESADE Business School (Spain) has revealed the three primary risks and benefits perceived by consumers towards autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars). The increased development of autonomous vehicles worldwide inspired the researchers to uncover how...
CarsValueWalk

Comments On Tesla’s Full Self-Driving

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the 60 Minutes segment on Steve Jobs; Ford F-150 Lightning; Tesla starts using in-car camera; comments on FSD; Apple and the end of the car as we know it; embattled Chinese property tycoon turns to electric cars. Cue $87 billion valuation. 60 Minutes Segment...
CarsMiami Herald

Insurers ask: Who pays when self-driving vehicles crash?

The advent of self-driving cars is raising questions in the insurance sector about who should pay when the vehicles crash and how insurers will set equitable rates. When cars can operate themselves, the central question will be whether accidents are the manufacturer’s responsibility and therefore covered by product liability insurance or whether the fault would lie with the driver and be covered by personal auto insurance.
Carsalaturkanews.com

Creepy Tesla Car Cameras Want To WATCH You Drive

Tesla cars want to watch you and record you as you drive with their autopiloting enabled, raising new privacy concerns. Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, and Mike from PA discuss on The Young Turks. Support TYT by becoming a member: http://tyt.com/join Check out our poll HERE: https://tyt.com/polls/tesla-autopilot Read more HERE: https://techcrunch.com/2021/05/27/tesla-has-activated-its-in-car-camera-to-monitor-drivers-using-autopilot/ "Tesla has enabled the in-car camera in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to monitor drivers when its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system is being used. Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) Cast: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
CarsDenver Post

The costly pursuit of self-driving cars continues on. And on. And on.

It was seven years ago when Waymo discovered that spring blossoms made its self-driving cars get twitchy on the brakes. So did soap bubbles. And road flares. New tests, in years of tests, revealed more and more distractions for the driverless cars. Their road skills improved, but matching the competence of human drivers was elusive. The cluttered roads of America, it turned out, were a daunting place for a robot.
CarsBayStreet.ca

Tesla Modifies Self-Driving Feature In Its Electric Vehicles

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has announced that it will no longer use radar in its driver-assistance features, including the self-driving 'Autopilot’' system. In a blog post, the company said its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made for customers in the U.S. and Canada will now feature a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features such as traffic-adjusted cruise control and automatic lane-keeping.
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Comma AI Open Source Self Driving Car Software

Comma AI has two self-driving cars products called Openpilot and Comma two. Comma had about $5 million in annual revenue in 2020. They have 40 million miles of driving data collected from drivers using its inexpensive off-the-shelf electronics. George Hotz is the Founder and President of Comma.ai. They have raised $8.1 million in funding.
Carsnewslivetv.com

Tesla’s in-car cameras will now monitor its autopilot driving

Washington: For owners of the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, it is apparently now possible that the in-car camera will soon be monitoring the vehicle while on autopilot. According to TechCrunch, Tesla has reportedly enabled the capability through a software update. The use of the new feature was originally spotted on Twitter after a current Tesla owner took to the platform to post images of the latest software version on his Model Y.
BusinessNeowin

Apple's self-driving car project might be losing gas fast as multiple top execs abandon it

Apple has been scaling back its self-driving car efforts for quite a while now. Back in 2019, the company decided to lay off more than 200 employees engaged in the division. However, it seems that the people in management too may be looking at pastures elsewhere as many top managers and executives of the project have also been quickly abandoning ship, or rather, the car in this case.
EconomyEngadget

Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid+ is 'canceled'

You might have to forego dreams of driving Tesla's supercar-level Model S Plaid+ sedan. Elon Musk told Twitter followers that the Plaid+ trim is "canceled" as the imminent, lower-priced 'regular' Plaid model is "just so good." It's the quickest production car ever, he claimed. We've asked Tesla for comment. The...
Economyreviewgeek.com

Tesla Canceled the Model S Plaid+ Because It’s Completely Unnecessary

Production on Tesla’s fastest and longest-range Model S Plaid+ just got canceled, said CEO Elon Musk over the weekend on Twitter. This isn’t bad news, though, as he stated that the regular updated “Plaid is just so good.”. The Model S Plaid+ would have been Tesla’s highest-end model sedan with...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How the Tesla Models S Could Kill Range Anxiety

The Tesla Model S is shaking up the electric vehicle market. The EV category is one of the fastest-growing in the automotive industry. Brands are pledging to end the production of ICE vehicles, and charging infrastructure has become a focus. One issue that consistently keeps potential EV buyers from converting is range anxiety. The fear of being stranded too far from a charging facility. The Tesla Model S could be set to change that. Recent data from a Car and Driver road test suggest that EVs are ready to replace many ICE vehicles.
Detroit, MImitechnews.com

Tesla Phases Out Radar Sensors, Shifts To Camera-Based Autopilot

DETROIT – Tesla updated its website to announce that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month will no longer be equipped with radar. On Tesla’s earnings call last month, CEO Elon Musk called radar one of the last “crutches” the EV maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proven elusive so far.
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Drops Radar From Model 3, Y EVs In Self-Driving Shift

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) systems currently use radar, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to make decisions. But in April, CEO Elon Musk said the company was abandoning radar to switch to an all-vision system, similar to the way humans drive. This was supposed to come with the FSD Beta program's version nine update, but has not yet been seen.